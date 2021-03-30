Waste and materials that are thrown away can sometimes be much more useful than you might think. And this seems to have been seen by scientists from Stanford University, United States, who “rescued” the “recipe” to deconstruct the vaccine of Covid-19 from vials that were destined for the trash.

The new variants of the coronavirus could now have a possible vaccine that would allow them to “attack” them directly.

Although this data is not yet sufficient in itself to make it, this “deconstruction” by the scientists of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could potentially provide several benefits in terms of advancement of a vaccine against new strains.

Scientists at Stanford University were able to determine sequences of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from vials or syringes that were to be discarded.

In other words, they managed to find the “recipes” that make up these vaccines and published their results on the internet.

What is this advance about? And what is it for?

Like all scientific advances, it is difficult to take it to simpler terrain in order to understand and explain it. The concrete thing is that these deconstructions would help to determine if what a scientist would be seeing would be sequences of therapeutic or infectious origin.

This will help researchers around the world to more accurately identify whether they are testing the Covid-19 virus itself or the antibodies generated by vaccines that already exist, since the latter could give false positives and generate confusion.

In this way, the virus and its possible variants could be more adequately treated.

Doubts

But there are doubts about the advances of scientists at Stanford University regarding the importance of this deconstruction of vaccines.

Stuart Turville, an associate professor of immunology and pathology at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, Australia, was somewhat skeptical.

Some scientists believe that knowing more about vaccines can help avoid “false positives” in coronavirus tests. Photo: AFP

Turville told the newspaper The Guardian from Australia: “I’m not sure how that would turn out in a diagnostic setting when one is injected (the vaccine) and the other is clearly in the nose (the virus acquired during diagnostic testing). That said, molecular diagnostics are excellent, but they can give false positives if RNA like this is present in large quantities. “

In addition, Turville stressed that it was “smart in a way” to publish in the Github software, an open source online repository, as this could be important for people to differentiate between the RNA made by the vaccine and the RNA of the virus. .

And he added: “Therefore, it would be good to know the sequence, so that if false positives appeared, it could solve the problem if the RNA of the vaccine was the source of its contamination,” he told The Guardian.

The medicinal “kitchen”

Stuart Turville was eager to see if they can begin to be manufactured from this moment new versions of vaccines to address emerging variants.

“With the previous sequencing push, RNA vaccine producers have the ability to pivot to make new versions against emerging variants,” he explained.

However, he also stressed that companies do not like that “their recipes” are freely published on the internet, open source and accessible to anyone.

Although he also stressed that “that (the publication of the deconstruction of vaccines) would be the equivalent of baking an intricate cake with only the knowledge of the basic ingredients, without quantities or instructions on how to cook it.”

And he added: “How they make these vaccines on the scale that they are doing and then combine them with lipids to give the product is the real magic.”

And to close his statements, the expert also referred to the South African variant: “It would be nice to see the data on RNA vaccine candidates for South African b1351. That variant makes a big dent in many of the current responses to vaccines. “

Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine highlights. AFP

Deciphering vaccines in the trash

In the post that’s online, the scientists claim they were able to collect small portions of the vaccines that were in jars intended to be thrown away and they did this with the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for research in the United States.

Pfizer Sequence Now Publicly Available, but Moderna’s not yet. And although the scientists stated that they consulted with the company before publishing, they still received no response from them.

“We do not reverse engineer the vaccine. We published the putative sequence of two synthetic RNA molecules that have become prevalent enough in the general environment of medicine and human biology in 2021, “explained scientists Andrew Fire and Massa Shoura, who carried out the study, to the site of Motherboard technology news.

Thus, they stressed, the sequences would be useful to quickly identify if what they are seeing is of therapeutic or infectious origin.

It should be noted that these scientific advances will fundamentally allow detect false positives in Covid-19 tests, not the production of vaccines by third parties.

CB