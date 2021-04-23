A few days after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election, journalist Daniel Lombroso was covering a meeting organized by Richard Spencer, the agitator who coined the concept. alt-right (alternate right). There he witnessed the host address the audience with a “Hail Trump!” and recorded it on video. At that time, he began a day-to-day monitoring of several ultra-right prescribers who shows The new white supremacism. Movistar + broadcasts in Spain what is the first documentary produced by the US media The Atlantic.

More information

After more than three years of investigation, Lombroso was not completely surprised by the assault on the Capitol in January, “although the escalation of violence and absurdity that was seen there was something impossible to predict,” he admits by phone from the United States. What he tries to highlight with this film is that “white supremacism is an essentially violent movement, which is not only maintained at the level of ideas or politics.”

The controversial Spencer moved to live with his mother after many American universities canceled his speaking tour because he considered his speech a public threat and after his controversial intervention during the violent protests in Charlotesville. Another objective of this documentary, Mike Cernovich, made a guide to six steps to create a fascist dictatorship and spread hoaxes on Twitter about Hillary Clinton’s health during those same elections. Married to an Iranian woman with whom he has had a child, he takes advantage of his fame to sell food supplements online. While Lauren Southern, with more than 650,000 followers on YouTube, focuses her efforts on the fight against immigrants and the defense of the white community, although she has also started a biracial family.

The weaknesses and contradictions of these three media characters come to light in a story that they themselves help to build in the first person and that defines a new generation of extremists. “Racism and xenophobia have always been latent, what has changed in this century is how these opinion leaders have fed on the virtual world to encourage dangerous behavior. Mike would be nothing without Twitter and Lauren would not be without YouTube either, but the tech giants don’t care, ”defends Lombroso.

An image from the documentary ‘The new white supremacism’. Movistar +

Although the journalist considers that it was “the ego and the desire for fame and money” of the protagonists of the film that allowed him to have such wide access to their lives, he decided that it was important to tell what happens around this type of influential people among the young audience. “As a Jew with two Holocaust surviving grandmothers who lost part of their families in World War II, I have learned to shed light on what fascism is doing. But, instead of including the reflections of experts, I preferred to let them expose themselves and define themselves before the camera as the fraud that they are. They treat hate as a product they can trade with, ”he says.

Lauren Southern does not usually deal with the press, so it was the hardest for her to accept the offer to appear in the film. For the director, it is the most complex character of the three: “She is young and intelligent, but very naive at the same time. You try to control your own image and your own narrative, because you also have all the tools at your disposal. Both she and her collaborators understand that the message goes further if the visual aesthetics are taken care of; they perfectly understand the style of Leni Riefenstahl [directora de cine alineada con el régimen nazi]. As far as I know, now she is not very happy with the result of this film and my articles ”.

Focusing on a specific movement in American politics, the documentary builds on it a broader portrait of society. One that is “quite depressing” and in which “the patterns of reality show they have been transferred to reality ”, defines Lombroso, who considers that the threat of white supremacism is still latent. “Trump may no longer be in the White House and many of these far-right activists are in decline, but the flow of ideas they have helped spread is still alive; it can be seen on Fox News more clearly than ever, ”he says.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.