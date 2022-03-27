Tomorrow, Monday, the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2022, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, will begin at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 29 and 30. Four global forums will be organized, with the wide participation of senior officials, experts, future foresights, private sector leaders, decision makers, idea leaders, specialists in financial, economic and social affairs, and a number of international organizations and global technological institutions to explore the prospects for the future of the economy, youth, energy, and the role of women in governments.

The organization of the forums reflects the role of the summit and its leadership as a unique global platform for shaping the future of governments, and embodies their orientations in providing a platform for creating solutions to meet future challenges, in a global gathering that is the most prominent and most important on the agenda of decision-makers in more than 190 countries, and an umbrella platform for more than 30 global organizations, hosting in Its extraordinary session this year has more than 4,000 participants from senior government officials, experts, future foresights and private sector leaders, to explore the future of governments within more than 110 dialogue and interactive sessions.

The World Government Summit 2022 will organize the first session of the Investopia Investment Summit, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, and bring together decision-makers and government leaders, entrepreneurs in the private sector, community organizations, investment banks, family businesses, investment funds and other global institutions to launch innovative ideas that enhance global investments. .

More than 50 thought leaders and change makers in the world, 300 decision makers in governments, investors, entrepreneurs in the private sector, experts, specialists and academics, gather at the Investopia Summit to launch 100 innovative ideas and new business opportunities in the world, the region and the UAE.

The forum will open with a speech from Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, followed by a dialogue session with the participation of Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investment of Greece, and Ms. Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). , explores the prospects for the global economy for the year 2022, after which the conference sessions will follow by exploring the future of the metaverse sector, investment in the innovation sector, sustainability of financing, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with sessions dealing with detailed files, foremost of which are investment opportunities in the Emirate of Sharjah and an exploration of the role of women in consumer and investment spending.

The list of participants includes a large number of officials and decision-makers, led by Mia Motili, Prime Minister of Barbados, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Mokhtar. Diop, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of IFC, Janet Henry, Chief Economist, HSBC Group, Sanjay Kakkar, Executive Vice President of Unilever, and Elie Habib, Co-Founder of Anghami.

The Women in Government Forum is also held, which annually attracts a wide range of prominent figures and women leaders in the areas of economic, political, development and cultural decision-making, and discusses the importance of international cooperation to enhance the role of women in leading government work, and the role of women leaders in motivating and inspiring the new generation of girls and women for active participation in improving government work.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Vice-President of the World Government Summit, will open the forum with a speech reviewing the prospects for the role of women in government under the title “Women in Government and Creating the Future”. The forum will also witness a keynote speech by His Excellency Mia Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

The forum’s activities include 14 sessions dealing with the responsibility of governments in enhancing the role of women in the technology sector and the roles of women in achieving global economic growth, developing integrated social policies, enhancing international cooperation and achieving sustainable development goals.

The forum sessions will also witness exploring lessons learned from the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 20202 Dubai, and dialogues with women ministers from Arab countries on the role of women in decision-making.

Many prominent international personalities will participate in the forum, including Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Lyal Davi Ducon-Logomon, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology of Mauritius, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and President of the UAE Space Agency. Nadia Fattah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kingdom of Morocco, Maria del Pilar Garrido Gonzalo, Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy of Costa Rica, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Dr. Salam Safaf The Minister of Administrative Development of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund, Preti Senha, Executive Director of the United Nations Capital Development Fund, and Maria Juliana Ruiz, First Lady of the Republic of Colombia.

The World Energy Forum, which is organized in partnership with the Atlantic Council, and constitutes an annual platform that brings together decision-makers in governments, the economy and industry, focuses on reducing carbon dioxide emissions to reach zero and the global energy future. The forum will open its work with the words of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber , Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and his sessions discuss the effects of energy security on the transformation of the energy sector, while his second session focuses on solutions to energy challenges in Europe and visions of the energy sector for 2022 .

The list of participants in the forum includes prominent international personalities, led by Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt and President of the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Belinda Paluku, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Albania, Alberzian Bayraktar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Turkey, and Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change;

The forum discusses the importance of moving from traditional energy sources to clean and renewable energy sources, as it is a top global priority that governments seek to implement by developing a set of future plans and strategies that contribute to accelerating the global energy transition.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Arab Youth Center, the Arab Youth Center is holding, in partnership with the World Government Summit 2022, the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, aimed at promoting youth work and foreseeing and developing effective policies in The field of empowering youth, developing their capabilities, and enhancing their opportunities to participate in building, development and designing the future.

The meeting is characterized by the first of its kind that kicks off with the wide participation of Arab youth ministers, officials from international and regional organizations, as well as a selection of decision-makers in the youth work sectors and policy designers concerned with Arab and global youth, to discuss the aspirations of young people, and ways to take advantage of the opportunities available to them and open new horizons. To them, and design initiatives and strategies that can be developed and expanded, to empower young talents and talents in their societies and enhance their contribution locally, regionally and globally in the paths of development, creativity, innovation, intellectual interaction and human communication, and to provide a common organizational framework for the Arab youth work sector, and to lay clear foundations that define its pillars and prospects for its development and expansion.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, will open the conference sessions with a speech in which she addresses the opportunities borne by the energy of youth, as will be spoken by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, reviewing the situation of youth from a regional perspective.

Badr Al-Badr, CEO of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Charitable Foundation “Misk Charity”, and Saeed Al-Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, will also participate in the forum sessions.

The Forum’s activities will be concluded by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and President of the UAE Football Association, with a speech in which he reviews the future visions of young people and enhances their role and participation in building a better future for future generations.

It is noteworthy that the introductory day for the World Government Summit 2022 begins on March 28, while the summit activities will be held on March 29 and 30 at the Dubai International Exhibition Center in conjunction with the conclusion of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, with the participation of 4,000 heads of state, presidents, heads of government, ministers, senior officials and heads of organizations International, global experts and future foresights, in 110 interactive and dialogue sessions, highlighting the most prominent global challenges and ways to improve government performance and how to deal with rapid changes, prepare for them, adapt and invest them optimally, and focus on the prospects for future developments in various fields and scientific, technical, medical, health and societal sectors , and how to invest and direct it in the interest of human societies, and to ensure the building of a sustainable future for future generations.



