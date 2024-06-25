This Thursday the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place. Looking ahead to the meeting, both candidates have taken different routes for their preparation.
According to political analysts, Biden is known for having a traditional approach. The current president of the United States secludes himself with his advisors to practice on a set set up for this purpose. Trump, for his part, must be cornered by his inner circle to participate in the discussion.
