Uzumaki It is one of the most praised works of Junji Ito, the creator of cosmic horror (Howard Phillips Lovecraft) who revived the style with his own stylistics (I was-I …). The title was announced in 2019, but due to the threat of COVID-19, production was delayed. A new interview has revealed that the author’s new collection could arrive in 2024.

The Japan Times obtained an interview with Junji Ito, in which the author commented Details about the Uzumaki anime and also the ideology of the mangaAccording to the information, the mangaka is satisfied with the work on the first chapter, which, it was announced, is finished.

Uzumaki It will be adapted into four chapters and it was reported that Adult Swim will have the official distribution seal.

More about Uzumaki by Junji Ito

The Japan Times spoke with Junji Ito who delved into the pillars from which it arises Uzumaki which focuses on human anxiety through corporeality. He also briefly discussed the inspirations that have influenced his style.

“I believe that the human body, with its complex and incomprehensible mind, forms the basis of all horror. Anxiety is an emotion that all animals feel, but the anxiety that humans feel, with our highly evolved brains, is unfathomable. The human body is a symbol of that unfathomable immensity”pointing out why the body and its components are so important in his illustration.

“Our minds can become distorted if we place unreasonable expectations on others or strive to live up to theirs, fostering an excessive feeling of inferiority. I think a common trait among my characters is their dependency, which can lead to madness and psychosis.”Ito has a clear ideology that he reflects in each of his stories, and in case you had any doubts, now you know. Anxiety and expectations are what make the characters’ minds explode.

Originally, the manga of Uzumaki It was serialized from 1998 to 1999 in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine.It was compiled into three tankoubon volumes, but now you can find it in one volume.

The release of the anime of Uzumaki is scheduled for this year, 2024. The project is being produced by Drive studio and is co-produced by Production IG USA.

