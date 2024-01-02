The premiere of the detective series “ZIG ZAG Gang” will take place on REN TV on Sunday, January 28. The multi-part project was filmed with the participation of the TV channel. Details about the film were told by Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Ivanov.

The series tells about the events of the winter of 1941 in besieged Leningrad. Food supplies have already dried up and supplies are blocked. The besieged city is dying of hunger: employees, dependents and children are given 125 grams of bread per day. During this difficult time, a gang is announced in Leningrad, dealing in fraud and robbery. Criminals are counterfeiting ration cards and carrying out daring raids on food trucks. The name of the gang – “ZIG ZAG” – stands for “Defense of the Interests of Germany Banner of Adolf Hitler.”

According to the correspondent, the multi-part project is based on real events. The idea to make a film about these events belongs to the general director of the Izvestia MIC and REN TV, Vladimir Tyulin.

“The siege of Leningrad left such a scar, such trauma in our citizens, it was a terrible tragedy. And, of course, I think it still exists. Generations, children of blockade survivors, there are also blockade survivors who survived the blockade. I think it will still gape,” said actor Igor Petrenko, who played the role of Leningrad criminal investigation officer Tikhon Lvov.

The main antagonist of the series was Fedya “Polkopeyki”, who went through the German intelligence school and was sent to Leningrad for sabotage and sabotage.

“I played negative characters, but somewhere there was still something good in them sometimes. This character doesn’t have that at all,” said actor Pavel Trubiner, who played the villain.

In a conversation with Izvestia, Irina Zimneva, a resident of besieged Leningrad, spoke about how difficult it was for people.

“Everyone wanted to eat all the time, but they didn’t understand that this was a special situation, that’s why we were so hungry. The child perceived all this as the norm. Yes, the cards were not restored. It’s actually death if you lose your cards,” she shared her memories.

Earlier, on December 5, the series “ZIG ZAG Gang” became the leader of the top audience’s choice, gaining 8.9 points in the project rating in KION. Its premiere on the platform of this online cinema took place on November 1. The detective series also received high audience ratings on Kinopoisk – 7.5 points out of 10, as well as on Kinoteatr.ru – 8.2/10.

Before this, on November 14, it became known that “The ZIG ZAG Gang” entered the top 3 projects in terms of the number of viewers, this was evidenced by the data from the first 10 days of the series showing in the KION online cinema.