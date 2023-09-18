The premiere of the pirated copy of “Barbie” led the box office in Russia in its first weekend despite the total absence of advertising on the billboard.

(Read here: Why does the successful ‘Barbie’ movie delight and anger Saudis?)

“Barbie” raised about $125,000 in its first weekend, a figure that the local press believes could be much higher.since there are many small cinemas and clubs that have also screened the film almost clandestinely.

The film had to delay its release for a week amid pressure from the Ministry of Culture, which considers that “Barbie” does not correspond to the traditional moral values ​​defended by the Kremlin.

Some cinemas even censored the scene where two of Kent’s friends kiss the character played by Ryan Gosling in sync on the cheek.



This occurred despite some Russian film critics insisting in the press in recent days that “Barbie” actually promotes heterosexual relationships.As EFE was able to verify, some cinemas in the center of Moscow did not censor that kiss.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig was released on July 20. See also Natália Leal, fake news hunter: profession on the rise in Brazil Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Several days before, the other film of the moment, “Oppenheimer”, the new work by famous British director Christopher Nolan, was released.

As both films are not officially released in this country, due to the fact that the major Hollywood studios have turned their backs on Russia due to the war in Ukraine, the images of Robbie or Cillian do not appear on the billboard, but from other Russian films.

Be that as it may, the interested party can freely purchase their ticket online and see the film starring Robbie and Gosling in the cinema, although it is actually titled “About Mom”.



The Russian deputy, María Bútina, an alleged spy exchanged with the United States, criticized Greta Gerwig’s film and urged the Mattel company’s Barbie doll to be removed from stores in this country.



The Ministry of Culture believes that Russians should not watch Hollywood movies, but Russian ones like “Witness,” which tells the story of a Western violinist who casually witnesses war crimes committed by Kiev soldiers in Ukraine.

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has urged Russians to download pirated copies of American movies and Netflix series on the Internet to achieve their “bankruptcy” due to Western sanctions and NATO support for the Ukrainian army.

EFE