Good start. Vitrifrigo Arena packed for the first de The Barber of Sevilleheld on August 10th as part of the ROF – Rossini Opera Festival. Many more shows scheduled and a repeat on August 15th.

Great applause, an enthusiastic audience, impeccable organization and even some VIPs sitting in the front rows, including Senator for Life Liliana Segre. The premiere of one of the most famous operas written by Gioachino Rossini was successfully staged at the Vitrifrigo Arena on August 10th: The Barber of Sevillea comedy in two acts by Cesare Sterbini proposed here with the direction, sets and costumes by Pier Luigi Pizzi and direction by Lorenzo PasseriniIt was about the fourth work in the calendar, after Bianca and Falliero, The Extravagant Misunderstanding and Hermionefor each of which several replicas are planned; in the case of The barber we return to the stage right at Ferragosto and then again on the 18th and 22ndalways at 8pm for approximately three hours of show.

On the occasion of the year of Pesaro Italian Capital of Culture 2024 the ROF – Rossini Opera Festival is particularly rich and also long from a temporal point of view. The 45th edition of the internationally renowned festival, which is held in Pesaro in various locations from 7th to 23rd Augustwith a program so extensive as never before, which will cover a period of 17 days, 4 more than usual, in order to offer greater opportunities to attend the shows to the public coming from all over the world.



Five works proposedmore or less known: two new productions (Bianca and Falliero and Hermione) and three shots (The Extravagant Misunderstanding, The Barber of Seville And The journey to Reims of the young people of the Rossini Academy)The concert programme also includes the world premiere of the revision of the sources of the Mass of Ravennathe cantata The real tributetwo lyric-symphonic concerts and five bel canto concerts. The festival will close with the concert performance of The journey to Reimscelebrating the 40th anniversary of its first modern performance at the ROF in 1984.

Returning to the Barberit was a very pleasant evening preceded by a buffet in the space in front of the Vitrifrigo Arena, set up to welcome the guests. This time, performing in the main roles – after the previous highly acclaimed editions at ROF 2018 and in autumn 2020 – were Maria Kataeva as Rosinathe only female protagonist of the work, Andrzej Filonczyk in a masterful interpretation of the barber Figaro, Jack Swanson as Count AlmavivaCarlo Lepore as Don Bartolo, Michele Pertusi for Don Basilio, Patrizia Biccirè was Berta and William Corrò Fiorello and the Officer. The actors and singers were ataccompanied by the G. Rossini Symphony Orchestra and the Ventidio Basso Choir directed by Giovanni Farinashowing a generally very high quality of performance and thus receiving numerous applauses. The comedy was divided into two acts, the first longer than the second, with an interval in between, following a rather complicated plot that nevertheless drew several laughs from the audience.

All four premieres of the major works were broadcast live on Rai Radio 3, while now we continue with a busy concert program, which includes ten events at the Rossini Theater. Some solutions have also been developed themed guided tours – generally linked to evening works – at the Rossini National Museumto encourage the public to immerse themselves even more in the places and life of the great composer from Pesaro, discovering unpublished aspects, his love life and even dark moments.



The fourth edition of Concerts at the Museum will end with the concerts on Thursday 15th and Saturday 17th August at 11am.five voice and piano recitals organized at the Rossini National Museum in collaboration with Sistema Museo and Fondazione G. Rossini; admission is free until all seats are taken. The concert on August 15 will be performed by Viktoriia Shamanska (soprano), Aleksei Makshantsev (baritone) and Dario Sogos (baritone), who will perform pieces from Armida, The Cinderella And The Barber of Sevilleaccompanied on the piano by Alessandro Uva; the one on the 17th will instead have as protagonists Nanami Yoneda (soprano), Carlos Reynoso (baritone) and Gonghao Zhang (baritone), who have chosen parts taken from The Thieving Magpie, The Silk Ladder And William Tellwith Alessandro Uva again on the piano.

It will then return on August 16th and 19th at 11am at the Scavolini Auditorium The journey to Reims, the scenic cantata which has now become a symbol of the Rossini Opera Festival. Since 2001, the ROF, within its Young Festivalin fact, proposes the work in the interpretation of young voices trained within theRossini Academy “Alberto Zedda”, supported by the Meuccia Severi Foundation. Another rarity on the program at the Rossini Opera Festival 2024 is the cantata The real tributewhich will be performed on the day of Ferragosto at 4pm at the Rossini TheatreCommissioned from the composer from Pesaro by the Austrian prince Metternich on the occasion of the Congress of Verona, the cantata was performed for the first time at the Teatro Filarmonico on 2 December 1822, in front of an audience that included the main European sovereigns. Closing in grand style on August 23rd at the Scavolini Auditorium with the concert performance of The journey to Reims: Diego Matheuz will conduct the Rai National Symphony Orchestra and the Ventidio Basso Theater Choir, with an excellent cast.

The founding bodies of the ROF are the Municipality of Pesaro, Intesa Sanpaolo and the Scavolini Foundation. The festival is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Municipality of Pesaro, the Marche Region, EBWorld, and the Meuccia Severi Foundation. Gruppo DiBa is the Green partner for 2024, while the Media partners are Rai Cultura, Rai 5, Rai Radio 3, as well as Classica Tv, Opera Vision, Up Tv.