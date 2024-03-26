One of the most anticipated anime of the year is Kaiju No. 8. In this way, Crunchyroll is doing everything possible to make this adaptation a success, and That means doing something they have never done before, broadcasting this production live globally.

Through a statement, Crunchyroll has revealed that all those who want to watch the anime of Kaiju No. 8 they can do it exactly at the same time as in Japan through a live broadcast on April 13 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). This is what was said about it:

“For the first time, the best anime experience in the world will broadcast new episodes of the series live every week in more than 200 countries and territories, including Latin America, at exactly the same time as it airs in Japan, starting on Saturday the 13th. April at 8:00 am CST.”

Let us remember that Crunchyroll obtained a high level of recognition by offering anime premieres minutes after their premiere in Japan, something that will continue to happen, but Now they intend to give the public the opportunity to enjoy in real time the new episodes of your favorite productions.

The best of all is that you can enjoy Kaiju No. 8 in its original language, as well as in Latin Spanish. This adaptation is directed by Daniel Garza, and in the cast we find Omar Sánchez as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Casandra Acevedo as Mina Ashiro, Armando Corona as Reno Ichikawa, and Karla Tovar as Kikoru Shinomiya. These are all actors with a long history in the industry, and who will give their all on this occasion.

We remind you that the anime of Kaiju No. 8 It will premiere next April 13, and you can see it live at 8:00 A.M, and starting at 8:30 AM it will be available to view in a traditional way. On related topics, you can learn more about this anime here. Likewise, these were all the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Editor's Note:

Kaiju No. 8 It starts very well, and presents us with an interesting perspective of shonen, where the protagonist is actually an adult, who has an interesting personality, but eventually transforms into something more ordinary. It's not bad, but everything that made this work special at the beginning disappears, and it offers us many elements that we have already seen elsewhere.

Via: Official statement