the anime of Kaiju No. 8 It is one of the premieres of the spring 2024 season that is about to begin. It is for the same reason that his Twitter account, @KaijuNo8_O_EN, publishes illustrations of his characters and this time it was Soshiro Hoshina's turn.

Hoshina is the vice-captain of the Third Division of the Japan Defense Force. He is one of the soldiers who fights the kaiju alongside Kafka Hibino in the story and stands out a lot for his qualities.

Soshiro Hoshina is so popular within the series that he even has his own spin-off manga, which is Kaiju No. 8: B-Side. Although this work is quite recent, since it began to be published on January 5, 2024 in Shounen Jump+.

So thanks to the anime there will be those who can become familiar with this vice-captain. Unlike other characters who use firearms, he prefers to fight as a swordsman.

Fountain: Production IG

In the illustration, which is the work of Tetsuya Nishio, he can be seen with a pair of twin swords. Nishio is the artist in charge of character design and is also the chief animation director at Production IG.

Hoshina is quite effective in Kaiju No. 8 when fighting with small kaiju, who have felt their abilities firsthand. It is to be imagined that his action sequences will stand out a lot in this animated adaptation.

The anime premiere of Kaiju No. 8 It will be on April 13 through TV Tokyo. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will be available the same day and that it will have dubbing in Latin Spanish as well as other languages.

But the anime can also be seen through Twitter in simulcast. It is the first animation of Japanese origin that will have a live broadcast on this platform and there will be no shortage of those who will watch it when it is broadcast from Japan.

