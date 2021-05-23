Series

I am Rada: Serendipity

From Thursday on Netflix.

Netflix premieres the special, the humorous special Serendipity, by the Argentine Radagast.

This is us



Wednesday at 23, by Star Series. Also available in Flow and Channel 1 HD from Cablevisión.

Last episode of the fifth season of the series, which covers a good part of the life of the Pearson family.

Piazzolla-Rovira: The Edge of Tango

Sunday, at 6.30 pm, by Film & Arts. Also available in Flow and Channel 1 HD from Cablevisión.

The Sonic Quintet, created in Brussels, pays tribute to Astor Piazzolla. Photo: Maxi Failla

Music special of the Belgian octet Sonico from the city of Ghent, with a repertoire by Ástor Piazzolla.

Lucifer

Since Friday on Netflix.

In this second part of the fifth season, Lucifer returns to Earth to settle some pending issues with Chloe.

Batwoman

Friday at 10 p.m. on HBO. Also available in Flow and Channel 1 HD from Cablevisión.

HBO and Flow revive the series’ second season, which spawned television’s first black Batwoman. Javicia Leslie stars in.

The Kominsky method



Premiere on Friday, on Netflix.

In the third and final season, Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) has to go through old age without having by his side his lifelong friend, Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin).

Films



Cruella

Friday, exclusive premiere on Disney +.

Emma Stone plays Cruella de Vil in the 101 Dalmatians prequel. Photo Disney.

Emma Stone plays one of the most iconic villains in cinema. Set in 1970s London, this prequel to 101 Dalmatians tells how Estelle, an aspiring fashion designer, becomes the fearsome Cruella de Vil.

The Mauritanian

From Thursday, available for rent in Cablevisión Flow.

The story of a man who is held in Guantanamo prison for more than ten years without charge. Until you seek the help of a defense attorney. With Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Blue miracle

From Thursday, available on Netflix.

Dennis Quaid stars in the film Blue Miracle, premiere on Netflix.

To help his poor orphanage, a man and a group of young men team up with a grumpy ship captain to compete in a lucrative fishing tournament. With Dennis Quaid.

Source

Premiere Friday, on Amazon Prime Video.

The same day that Juanes releases his album Source, this homonymous documentary is premiered with unpublished images of the singer’s early years, plus appearances by Juan Luis Guerra, Joaquín Sabina, Fito Páez and Ziggy Marley.