



He is Sevilla’s most reliable defender and international with France. Loic Badé He continues to attract attention and in this winter transfer market some clubs have already tested the possibility of signing him. The performance in Olympic Games with France Last summer he caught the attention of several European clubs this summer, with Stuttgart and Rome being the most interested in acquiring the services of the French player. In fact, they were the only ones to offer the 20 million euros that Sevilla initially asked for him. However, it was Badé himself who refused to leave the red and white club and expressed his desire to stay in Seville. In fact, It was renewed at the beginning of September until 2029 and his termination clause rose to 60 million euros.

Now, as AS announced and this medium has been able to confirm, there are several teams from the Premier League pending in Badé. Specifically, Newcastle and Liverpool are the clubs most interested in acquiring the Frenchman’s services. The truth is that the group led by Arne Slot urgently needs a central defender, since Gomez is injured and both Quansah and Konaté are not offering the guarantees required by the team.

For his part, the Newcastle He is looking for a new center back, but his priority is the Crystal Palace player Marc Guehione of the most sought-after players in English football and who shone in the last Euro Cup with the English team. However, he has Badé on his agenda in case this option does not come to fruition.

Of course, Sevilla will not let their central defender leave at any price. The red and white team consider that their starting centre-back costs more than the 20 million euros they asked for him last summer. His baggage and the damage he would do to the Sevilla defense has raised the price of the Frenchman, who For less than 25 million it will not leave Nervión.