Hirving Lozano’s time at Napoli has gone from more to much less, the Mexican arrived at the time for the Serie A team as the most valuable signing in the club’s history and therefore it was expected that his football, the same as made a PSV legend make an important difference in favor of the club, however, it has not been like that, the winger has faded over time and between injuries and a drop in level, his football is below what was desired.
Right now, with the leading team and with a productive eleven, Hirving enjoys a role as an eternal substitute within the squad, thus, the Mexican has seen himself located within the market as a possible transfer of those from Napoli and has been located in the orbit mainly of Premier League teams, where one in particular has already sounded out the market conditions of the one formed by the Tuzos de Pachuca.
KeryNews reports that Fulham, a recently promoted team that has surprised this year by placing sixth in the Premier League, wants to reinforce the attack, as they went from being a team with a view to not being relegated to being a club with options to stay and also close to the competitions of Europe. For this reason, they see the signing of the Mexican winger as a quality reinforcement to fight for the new goals and although there is no formal offer at the moment, there is real interest.
