Manchester City could sign the treble in less than a month. The club has given Real Madrid a ride and they sneak into a new Champions League final, they have also been located several weeks ago in the FA Cup final and in case they beat Chelsea this day in the Champions League, a result viable for the present of both teams, Pep Guardiola’s team will be crowned the champion of the Premier League.
There is no doubt that City is one of the best teams on the planet today and has some of the best players in the world. One of them is the German Ilkay Gundogan, who is signing his best year with the English team, being key in every game the club plays, contributing goals and assists. His contract ends at the end of the season and everything indicates that in search of new challenges he will join Barcelona as a free agent, something that Mikel Arteta wants to stop.
The coach wants to sign the German player this summer for his squad and strengthen Arsenal. That is why the Spanish coach will make a call to the German footballer with whom he lived for many years at Manchester City. Mikel wants reinforcements that are above the average of his squad and that are also used to being champions, therefore, he considers that taking Gundogan can be a master move for the summer. Thus, they will improve any culé offer, although Ilkay’s decision does not go through money, but rather sporting challenges.
