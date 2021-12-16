The Premier League has suspended four more games this weekend, bringing the total to five, due to the covid outbreaks that are occurring in the competition.

The postponed meetings are the Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace, West Ham United-Norwich City and Everton-Leicester City. To these matches must be added the duel between Manchester City and Brighton on Saturday, which was suspended early in the afternoon.

Total, the Premier has postponed nine games for a week. The reasons given by the competition for the suspension of the matches are that Brentford has experienced an outbreak of covid that has closed their training camp, so they have not been able to prepare in conditions for Saturday’s game, and that Watford find themselves in a similar situation and do not have enough players available, the same as Norwich City and Leicester City.

The Premier has reiterated, after being asked to suspend the entire day, that it will analyze case by case, taking into account factors such as the number of available players the team has, the severity of the outbreak and how they have been able to prepare for the game.