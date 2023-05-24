Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang on May 24 at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that practical cooperation between Russia and China has great and brilliant prospects.

“Sino-Russian practical cooperation has great and bright prospects, it is constantly and steadily moving up,” he said.

According to the premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, China intends to maintain contacts between the business circles of the two countries, to establish their mutually beneficial cooperation. Beijing intends to do everything to implement the agreements between the two countries in practice.

Earlier in the day, Mishustin said that the trade turnover between Russia and China in 2023 could exceed the $200 billion milestone. 70% of cross-border settlements between the countries are already carried out in national currencies. The Russian prime minister also noted that Russia and China are coordinating efforts to implement the agreements that were reached during the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow in March.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the dates of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China are being coordinated at the moment.

On May 23, a Russian-Chinese business forum started in Shanghai, in which Mishustin, as well as heads of leading companies in Russia and China, take part. In his congratulatory letter to the participants of the Russian-Chinese business forum in Shanghai, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang pointed out China’s readiness to expand trade and economic ties with the Russian side.

Mishustin said that deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing would have a beneficial effect on the economic development of both sides.

The news is being supplemented