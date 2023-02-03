After a six-week hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League is now back in full swing and we are approaching the midway point in the season. There is plenty to be decided between now and the end of May — Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out for the title, a host of teams are scrambling to stay clear of the relegation dogfight, whilst there is also the small matter of the Golden Boot.

Of course, Erling Haaland’s supreme start to life in the English top flight means the award is all but his — a shoe-in among those analysing the online betting odds. But it’s still worth looking through the scoring charts to see who’s banging in the goals this season.

Erling Haaland (21 goals)

Even in their wildest dreams, Manchester City supporters could not have envisaged Haaland enjoying such a blistering debut campaign. He has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, bullying defenders and providing the perfect central presence up front to get on the end of the many chances City create in every game.

The Norwegian currently has 21 goals to his name, and it would be a great surprise if he didn’t eclipse Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a single Premier League season.

Harry Kane (15 goals)

Whilst Haaland has been taking all the attention, Harry Kane has been having a quietly excellent season in front of goal for Tottenham Hotspur. The England captain’s goal-scoring figures had dropped in past few seasons comp, but with 15 goals to his name before we’ve even reached the halfway point in 2022-23, this could well prove to be Kane’s most prolific campaign since he notched 30 in the 2017-18 season.

Kane has been utilised in recent times as more of an all-round forward player as opposed to an out-and-out goal-getter, but this season he seems to have fully rediscovered his scoring touch.

Ivan Toney (12 goals)

As Brentford go from strength to strength in the top flight, the form of Ivan Toney has similarly improved. The Englishman is one of the most reliable finishers in the Premier League, and his 12 goals so far this season are proof of that.

Toney may well count himself unfortunate that his fine form did not result in a call-up to the England squad for the World Cup, and is now battling an injury to return to the Gtech Community Stadium in style.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals)

After firing in a record 43 goals in 44 Championship appearance last season, as Fulham earned promotion once again, it felt like this would finally be the season where Aleksandar Mitrovic produces his best in the Premier League.

Whilst he hasn’t quite been able to hit the same scoring heights as last campaign, he has still been a mercurial presence up front for Fulham, already equalling his best top-flight goal tally with 11 strikes so far.

Rodrigo (10 goals)

Not a player many would have expected to see towards the top of the scoring charts, but Rodrigo’s eye for goal this season has been one of the bright points for Leeds United in a season plagued by inconsistency so far.

The Spaniard has taken his game to another level, and with Patrick Bamford struggling for form, Jesse Marsch and co. have been relying on Rodrigo to deliver the goods.