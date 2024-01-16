For the world, today Santiago Giménez is one of the forwards with the most potential in the world, his young age and his enormous goal average have put him in the sights of several of the best teams on the planet. Right now, the Mexican is focused and happy with Feyenoord, but as he himself has stated, the market revolves more and more around him and although it looks complex, it is not ruled out that this winter the Mexican team will have an offer of weight to leave the Eredivisie.
As we have informed you in 90min, the Premier League aims to be the most viable destination for the Mexican, since the league that can afford its increasingly growing price and that also has a greater number of suitors for the former Cruz Blue. One of the teams that has been considering Giménez's option for months is Chelsea. However, this winter market those from London will not move for the forward who is only 22 years old.
The Blues' position is clear, for the summer they could move for Giménez as well as other star forwards they have in their sights, but not this winter market. The London team navigates complex waters due to the issue of financial FairPlay, which is why they cannot afford to invest millions of euros in the purchase of players, as they risk a severe sanction. Thus, Chelsea wants to add a '9' on loan and they focus all their focus on Benzema, leaving Santiago aside.
#Premier #League #team #ruled #signing #Santi #Giménez #market
Leave a Reply