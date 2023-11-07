Saudi Arabian football is in fashion. In addition to the fact that through a huge investment, being the second league that has spent the most on reinforcements in 2023, this nation today has a local tournament full of stars, some of them ball legends, the powerful land of the sheikhs has taken filled the 2034 World Cup, a goal that they have wanted for years and that they have now received without finding competition along the way.
More news on the transfer market
The reality is that in Arabia they have the economic potential to hit the table and, through investment, make football one of the most consumed sports in that nation in the following years. Thus, the acquisition of stars throughout the planet has not ended and that is why the sheikhs are warming up their portfolio to finalize the arrival of a new wave of elite signings in January, with the Premier League being the most liked market in Middle East.
According to information from market specialist, Ekrem Konur, the sheikhs have new names on their wish list for the winter market and could present formal offers for stars the size of Mohamed Salaha wish since summer; Kevin de Bruynewho has already had talks with some clubs, and people from Manchester United who may not be comfortable with the club’s present and who are betting on a change of scenery, being Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen the pieces that generate the most interest.
