In Paris they are looking for reinforcements to try to improve their situation in the current season and dominate again in Ligue 1 and go far in the Champions League. For this, the club has closed a couple of signings within the Brazilian market. However, unfortunately, one of them, Gabriel Moscardo, has arrived injured and will not be able to be on the field for at least three months. Thus, those from the capital of France are exploring the market in search of contention and are pointing to the arrival of one of the best in the entire Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes.
According to reports from the day SportLuis Enrique would have put the name of the Brazilian team on the PSG transfer table.
More news on the transfer market
The coach was surprised by what the Newcastle United star showed in the two games in which they faced each other in the Champions League. Thus, the coach considers Guimaraes one of the best on the planet in his position and the reinforcement that in Paris require to function with higher level football. Signing him will not be easy, since his price would be above 100 million euros.
It is not an easy year for PSG, the club is not dominating Ligue 1 as it usually does, almost without competition. Furthermore, they were close to signing a huge failure in the group stage of the Champions League, it was Emery's miraculous goal that gave them the ticket to the next round, where it actually seems that luck has smiled on them, well They could well have met heavyweights along the way and in the end their rival will be Real Sociedad.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Premier #League #star #PSG #sign #winter #market
Leave a Reply