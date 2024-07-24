Times of change are taking place at Manchester City. Despite the fact that the club has been the most dominant in England recently, several of the team’s key players are considering leaving the squad as they want more playing time, new sporting challenges or better salary conditions in the Middle East. Two of the names hanging in the balance are Kevin de Bruyne and Julián Álvarez and there is a man on the market who could replace both of them.
Report from Mirror Manchester City are considering a move for the signing of Eberechi Eze, the Englishman who has just had a great season with Crystal Palace, being a great attacking midfielder, scoring huge numbers both in goals and in assists. In a total of 31 games in all competitions last season, the England international scored 11 goals and 6 assists, signing what was his best season so far in his career.
Just as with Michael Olise, Crystal Palace are 100% open to negotiating the sale of Eze, as long as the club’s financial demands are met, which are 68 million pounds, a figure close to 80 million euros, an amount that Manchester City already know and are analyzing in detail whether or not to pay for the transfer of Eberechi. The source reports that the Englishman is a player very much liked by Pep Guardiola due to his ability to play between the lines with mobility all over the pitch.
