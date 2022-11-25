England’s top tournament shouldn’t apply max steals during matches.

The decision to give so many has generated a great stir injury time during the World Cup matches in Qatar. From the very first matches it was possible to see extra time of 14 minutes. A decision that could also be applied in the national championships. Serie A said it was open to this possibility while the Premier League would have said no.

According to what was reported by Daily Mailin fact, the English top division would be against this hypothesis and the decision to say no would have been welcomed very gladly even by the players who have expressed more than one doubt about playing matches that can last well over 110 minutes (117 minutes for example as happened in England-Iran at the World Cup).

It should be underlined that in the first four days of the competition, the average duration of the matches played so far has been 102 minutes and 42 seconds. This happened following the line dictated by the president of the FIFA Referees Commission, Pierluigi Collina. See also SBK | Rea, withdrawal is still far away: "Motivation at the peak"

November 25, 2022 (change November 25, 2022 | 19:11)

