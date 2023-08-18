Next weekend the Premier League will finally restart, the 2023/2024 championship promises to be one of the most uncertain in recent years. After last year’s head-to-head between Manchester City and Arsenal, where the Citizens had the best of it in the last part of the season, the Gunners have strengthened themselves by becoming undoubtedly one of the most competitive teams in the League. The arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are a strong sign of how the North London team this year really wants to try to bring the title of Champion of England to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s victory in the Community Shield against Manchester City shows how this year the fight will be closer than ever.

The duel between Pep Guardiola’s team and that of Mikel Arteta seems to be the most popular duel also in the season to come, but beware of Liverpool who, if last year disappeared from the radar, this year could come back counting on a mix of experience and youth. Manchester United didn’t hold back on the transfer market again this year and will certainly try to undermine the top positions, as evidenced by the purchase of Rasmus Højlund, a just 20-year-old Dane who arrived from Atalanta for 75 million euros plus bonuses. The United has decided to focus on young players to try to cultivate dreams of glory. In terms of hierarchies, Tottenham has remained rather behind compared to the other competitors; Spurs have refused more than 100 million euros to let Harry Kane leave, whose contract will expire next year. The English striker, symbol of Spurs, will most likely remain in London and will not go to Bayern Munich, making Tottenham fans happy to be able to cuddle him for at least another season. If the Spurs are certainly not the favorites for the title, even Chelsea seem to have remained a little behind in the rankings compared to last years. The crazy spending of the Blues in the last market session unfortunately did not have the desired effects and Mauricio Pochettino’s team certainly doesn’t start as a favourite.

The odds proposed by the sports betting site Bwin for the final victory of the Premier League see Manchester City as forecasted as the favorite, who look down on everyone else with odds at 4/6, Arsenal remain behind with odds at 4/6. Momo Salah’s Liverpool are quoted 8/1 with Jurgen Klopp who this year will have to try to shape a team that didn’t even qualify for the Champions League last year. Manchester United are given at odds of 10/1, Chelsea follow at odds of 12/1.

However, we must not forget Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle, who this year will really be able to give a hard time to the big clubs that have monopolized the Premier League for years. The victory of the Magpies is given at 16/1, Tottenham remains behind with the odd of 40/1. The hunt for the Premier League officially starts again.