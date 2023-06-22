The Premier League has been the league to follow in Europe for a couple of years, and every year hundreds of players stand out in England. The purchasing power of the Premier means that we see some of the best players in the world every weekend, but there are also others who come in with a lower profile and surprise everyone. These are the Premier players who have appreciated the most this season:
The Japanese has been a big surprise this season, leaving a real goal against Liverpool as a seal of his great quality. The one from Brighton has been able to carry the weight of the team during several games with a man from Zerbi who has been able to get the best out of him.
The Brazilian has been Newcastle’s bet to serve as the team’s midfielder and they couldn’t have done better. With Bruno they have a player for the next few years and a base on which to establish the project with which they will face their return to the Champions League.
His departure from Real Madrid was a daring bet but one that has given him the freedom and the minutes he needed. The Norwegian has become an irreplaceable pillar in Arteta’s Arsenal and we will see what he is capable of doing in the Champions League next season.
Crystal Palace’s season has been quite bad, remaining in no man’s land and far from the European positions. The best of this season for the club has been given by Michael Olise. The Frenchman has shown at the age of 21 to be a player to follow in the future.
Enciso started the season with not a very important role, but the final stretch of the championship has been a key part of Brighton’s qualification for the Europa League. The Paraguayan has shown that he has a goal and will continue to grow next season.
Yet another Brighton player who has left his mark this season. The solidity and union that De Zerbi has achieved with this team makes not only one player stand out, but more than half of the squad has gained value this year.
A curious bet by Newcastle in the past transfer market, but it shows that the club, despite having money, continues to keep a cool head with the additions and seek useful signings for the team. The former Real Sociedad player has shown the world his great quality and next season he will score many goals if he continues like this.
Caicedo has been one of the best in this Premier League and that is why several top teams are now chasing him. He was close to leaving Brighton in January, but they convinced him to stay until the summer and now both Chelsea and Arsenal are bidding to get him.
The Brighton attacker has scored 6 goals and distributed two assists during this season in which, despite not having too many minutes, he has appreciated a lot. The 18-year-old Irishman is now a pearl to follow in the Premier, since his projection is very high.
Mac Allister’s unbeatable season. He entered Argentina’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar and since then he has not looked back and has closed an almost perfect year. World champion and leader of the revelation team of the Premier, slipping into the Europa League and saying goodbye to his fans in tears to go to Liverpool to lead their midfield.
