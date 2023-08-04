New episode of In the Box, our podcast dedicated to English football, and focus, as always during the summer, on the transfer market. In this appointment we talk about two English bigwigs who leave the Premier League. One is Harry Kane, about to leave Tottenham and marry Bayern Munich (the negotiation is still ongoing). The other is Jordan Henderson, captain of Klopp’s great Liverpool who was lured by the money of the Saudi League. Always market with an analysis of Aston Villa: Emery’s team, sixth in the league last year, has further strengthened and is starting with great ambitions. Finally, focus on the Championship: the English Serie B will start next weekend (and all the minor leagues and even the Scottish championship will also start) and in the podcast we explain who will be the big favorites for promotion to the Premier League (Leicester City is certainly in pole position) and who risks slipping into League One, having said that the Championship is perhaps the least predictable championship in the world.