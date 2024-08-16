The English Premier Leaguethe world’s top football league, kicks off its new 2024-2025 season this Friday with the clash between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford (2 pm, ESPN TV).

For now, there are six Colombians among the 583 registered players, according to data from the Transfermarkt portal. They are part of the powerful and majority group of foreign players that represent the 65.5 percent of the footballers who make up the powerful English football league.

It is worth remembering that this figure may vary slightly, as the summer transfer market in England closes in two weeks (on August 30).

The small group of Colombians, representing 1.02 percent of foreigners, is led by Luis Diazthe Liverpool left winger, who makes his debut this Saturday visiting Ipswich Town (6:30 in the morning, Disney Premium TV), with his new coach, the Dutchman Arne Slot, who replaces the German Jürgen Klopp, who was in charge of the team for 9 years.

Liverpool is perhaps the biggest team in English football with 19 top division titles (one less than Manchester United), but with 6 Champions League titles (European Champions Cups, the same as Bayern Munich), behind Spanish Real Madrid (15) and Italian Milan (7). Last season, Liverpool finished third.

The others

Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñozwho like Díaz are starters for the Colombian national team that recently won the Copa América, continue as permanent fixtures at Crystal Palace. The team of the defensive midfielder and the right back, respectively, debuts on Sunday at 8 am, visiting Brentford (ESPN TV).

The forward John Jader Duran20 years old, will start off as a substitute for Aston Villa, one of the most traditional English clubs and which finished fourth in the table last year. Aston Villa kick off tomorrow at 11:30 am, away to West Ham.

For its part, Luis Sinisterraa right winger who has been called up to the Colombian national team on a regular basis by coach Néstor Lorenzo, remains at Bournemouth, which debuts tomorrow as a visitor against Nottingham Forest, at 9 in the morning. Bournemouth finished 12th last season.

And the central defender Yerson Mosquera23, returns to Wolverhampton, who loaned him out to Spanish side Villarreal to give him more experience. He will fight for a starting place. His team visits Arsenal, the current runners-up, tomorrow at 9 am.

