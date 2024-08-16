The ball in the Premier League will begin filming this Friday at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ in Old Trafford. Manchester United and Fulham clash for the first date of the england league In a very special match, the new measures adopted by the FA following the changes made to the football regulations will be put to the test.

After so many controversies experienced with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) last season, and Wolverhampton’s initiative to abolish the technological tool, the English Football Association (FA) evaluated ways to improve the intervention of the VAR in each of the matches of the Premier League.

Two changes for the VAR intervention

The idea of ​​the entity is to avoid very clear errors, such as the one that occurred last year in the match of Liverpool vs. Tottenham. The central referee disallowed a goal by the Colombian Luis Diaz, who was clearly entitled to do so, but the VAR approved the referee’s decision after the review, believing that he had validated the goal in the first instance. The error was never corrected and the game continued.

The FA implemented the semi-automatic offside that has been used in the Italian league, and that was used in the past Qatar World Cup 2022. In addition, the referee will announce, through the stadium’s speakers, the decision taken after seeing the screen of the VAR.

The Premier League also created an X account (formerly Twitter) to communicate in real time the decisions made by the VAR in each match.

Changes to process the game

On the other hand, the English league organization explained that Only the captain of each team can speak to the referee to make any type of claim.as amended by the football regulations. Any player (without the captain’s armband) who protests must be cautioned with a yellow card.

The games of the Premier League 2024-2025 There will be a time limit for celebrating a goal, the referee will time 30 seconds after each goal. Another detail that changes is the awarding of penalties, the ball must be in the centre of the penalty circle, not to one side.

Team coaches must present to the organization of the Premier League the starting line-ups 75 minutes in advance, in recent years the line-up had been published 60 minutes before the start.

The most controversial issue is that of the hands. The FA has stated that players must not move around in their own area with their arms behind their back or against their torso, the referee and the VAR will evaluate body movement when judging whether a handball in the area merits a penalty.

