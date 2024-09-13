He Manchester City is on the ropes. The Premier League added 15 more charges to the 115 already in the case against the English club for breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

As explained by the Premier League, Since the first crime committed by the Citizen team, 1.5 billion euros have been spent and all fair play rules have been violated with maneuvers that are being investigated. City has not wanted to collaborate in the process.

The trial begins on September 16

The trial between the Premier League and the Manchester City The trial for alleged 130 financial irregularities will begin on Monday, September 16. In February last year, the English league accused City of having breached the league’s financial regulations on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2008. This week, it added 15 charges.

The trial could last up to ten weeks and the verdict will be known, at the latest, in the first months of 2025. The sanctions that the City If found guilty, the penalties could range from a financial fine to loss of points and relegation.

Manchester City denies the charges

The group he now directs Pep Guardiola has already been sanctioned by the UEFA in 2019 and was banned from European competition for two years, a decision overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and resulting in a fine of 10 million euros.

The TAD, however, has no jurisprudence in the Premier League, so the Cityif you want to appeal, you will have to do so before a court of London.

This trial, the most important in the history of the Premier League, will be conducted by a court independent of the English competition.

