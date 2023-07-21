The Premier League has signed a new multi-year partnership extension with EA Sports FC, as a lead partner and official licensee.

This renewal means 20 Premier League clubs – including clubs, players, managers, stadiums, and kits – will be authentically represented in EA Sports FC 24.

The news follows the acrimonious split between EA and FIFA, as EA last week unveiled EA Sports FC 24 in full.

Furthermore, the Premier League and EA Sports are committed to working together on community programs like investment in grassroots facilities and school football initiatives as part of EA Sports FC Futures.

“Through our long-term partnership, the Premier League and EA Sports have inspired generations of football fans and we look forward to developing this in the years to come,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

“The new EA Sports FC 24 game is a significant evolution which we are proud to be a part of. Beyond this, we will continue to develop existing projects as well as introducing exciting new ones.

“Thanks to EA Sports’ support, the ePremier League tournament has been a major success over the last five seasons and we are now developing community initiatives together across the country and in other locations globally.”

The esports tournament ePremier League will also continue under the partnership extension, forming part of the FC Pro ecosystem.

“EA Sports FC is built on a platform of authenticity and innovation, and our renewed partnership with the Premier League will bring fans closer to their favorite clubs and players,” said Cam Weber, president of EA Sports.

“Across the entire EA Sports FC ecosystem, the ePremier League, and our shared commitment to investing in community-level football, we’re proud to call the Premier League our partner both on and off the pitch.”

EA also described the cover art for its latest game as a licensing “quagmire”.