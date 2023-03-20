The revelation of LaLiga this year already has a first and last name, it is about the young man from Celta de Vigo Grabiel Veiga, who is living his first year as the undisputed starter within the club and his numbers are on another level. And although these do not go hand in hand with what the Vigo team has done this year, Gabri has scored 9 goals so far this season and the reality is that the Spaniard is shining with his own light.
The 20-year-old has a clear style of play, he is the traditional ’10’ and plays behind the ‘9’, although he has a lot of adaptability, and can resort as a winger or even as an attacking midfielder. The implanted numbers and the age of Veiga, who is considered to have a brighter future even than his present, make him one of the great targets of the summer market, especially since he has a bargain price.
It is almost impossible for Veiga to stay at least one more season with Celta, since the player is in the sights of Real Madrid. However, it is reported that there are many Premier League teams that do not want to waste time for the talented youth and are willing to pay his exit clause which is only 40 million euros. Gabri will be the owner of his future, what is a fact is that he will have a table full of options and he will only have to choose between one of them.
