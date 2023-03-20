Spanish gem Gabri Veiga scores again for Celta Vigo today, 9 goals in La Liga for the 2002-born offensive midfielder ✨🇪🇸 #The league

Premier League top clubs and also Real Madrid have sent their scouts to follow Veiga multiple times.

Release clause: €40m.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 19, 2023