Great year for Santiago Giménez, who although in recent games he has experienced a goal drought both with the club and with the Mexican National Team, what he has done from January to date is more than outstanding, he is one of the best scorers of what goes from 2023. With 34 scores in all official competitions in addition to a high number of assists.
This filming places Giménez as one of the strongest targets on the market in Europe, having suitors from all over the world, some with greater potential than others. The reality is that the Mexican’s time within Feyenoord is about to end, it seems like a fait accompli that Santiago will leave the Eredivisie champion in the summer, however, the transfer could be brought forward a few months, since a club from the Premier League is ready to make an offer for the signing of the person trained within the ranks of Cruz Azul.
The club in question is West Ham United, the London team has wanted the Mexican for a long time, but now things have changed, because in addition to the pleasure, they already require his signing. Michael Antonio, the only striker in the ‘Hammers’ squad, has been seriously injured on this FIFA date and a return is expected until February, thus, now David Moyes’ team does not have a ‘9’ among its options, fact that would lead them to advance the attempt to sign the Mexican. Santiago Giménez’s price is around 50 million euros.
