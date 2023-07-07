When it seemed that Edson Álvarez would experience a very simple market, everything has become complicated in terms of the future of the Mexican team’s containment. The table was served for the ‘Machín’ to close his cycle with Ajax and sign his contract with Borussia Dortmund, however, complications in the negotiations have meant that the 24-year-old footballer does not have a future within the German Bundesliga , at least not this summer market.
More news about the transfer market
Dortmund has completely ruled out the signing of the Mexican, this due to Ajax’s price increase and now the containment team will have to listen to the offers they have on the table. One of them is in force and could advance quickly in the following days, since West Ham United has not forgotten the possible arrival of the player formed at Club América and they would soon attack for his signing.
From England they report that despite no longer being the only option on the list, Edson Álvarez is still the favorite to reach the London team this summer and take the place left open by Declan Rice who has everything arranged with the Arsenal team. West Ham United is waiting for the departure of English to be official, in order to have the necessary resources and then make a formal offer for both Ajax and Edson, which both parties will surely analyze and give an answer. very fast.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Premier #League #club #preparing #offer #signing #Edson #Álvarez
Leave a Reply