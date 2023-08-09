The Premier League club fired its head coach at the start of the season

Julen Lopetegui will not lead Wolverhampton next season.

In the Premier League playing Wolverhampton has fired its head coach Julen Lopeteguisurvives the club from the bulletin.

The Spanish Lopetegui, 56, managed to coach the team for only nine months. He jumped the Portuguese coach Bruno Lagen into shoes in October 2022.

According to the press release published by Wolverhampton, the club and Lopetegui had disagreements on certain issues, which is why it was not worth continuing the cooperation.

The team’s background coaching team is also changing.

The Premier League season starts this week.

Wolverhampton will play their first game on Wednesday next week against Luton.