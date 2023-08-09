Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Premier League club fired its head coach at the start of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Premier League club fired its head coach at the start of the season

Julen Lopetegui will not lead Wolverhampton next season.

In the Premier League playing Wolverhampton has fired its head coach Julen Lopeteguisurvives the club from the bulletin.

The Spanish Lopetegui, 56, managed to coach the team for only nine months. He jumped the Portuguese coach Bruno Lagen into shoes in October 2022.

According to the press release published by Wolverhampton, the club and Lopetegui had disagreements on certain issues, which is why it was not worth continuing the cooperation.

The team’s background coaching team is also changing.

The Premier League season starts this week.

Wolverhampton will play their first game on Wednesday next week against Luton.

#Premier #League #club #fired #coach #start #season

See also  Sanctions Lavrov's daughter lives abundantly in a residential area of ​​London, where 3,000 families are queuing up for housing: Now the oligarchs' houses are in demand for refugees and the poor
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Governists analyze calling Cid at the CPI of January 8th again

Governists analyze calling Cid at the CPI of January 8th again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result