Although judged by a huge number of fans at the time, Griezmann’s return to the ranks of Atlético de Madrid has been a total blessing for the club. The French forward, always reliable and perhaps in the best moment of his career, is at a superlative sporting level, marking enormous differences in favor of the team from the capital of Spain who are delighted with Antoine’s second and improved stage within their team. rows.
That level has not gone unnoticed within the international market, as several clubs around the world have their sights set on Griezmann’s incredible year, especially within the Premier League, where a couple of teams from the so-called ‘Big Six’ have intentions. to move their chips in January to finalize the signing of the Frenchman, it is about Chelsea and Manchester United, both in need of heroes and with the hope that Antoine can be one of them. At the moment there are only rumors, and in principle the former Barça player intends to stay in Madrid.
The signing of the Frenchman would practically be a gift, since the Frenchman has an exit clause of only 25 million euros, a price that the two English teams can pay with their eyes closed, thus, both teams are preparing offers with salaries much higher than what Antoine perceives within the mattress team to tempt the Frenchman enough and be able to recruit him as the most dreamed of Christmas gift.
