They are not good days for the Manchester City that directs Pep Guardiola. The citizen team has not only lost that regularity that characterizes them in terms of results and the game as such, but now adds one more concern. City has just lost against Tottenham due to Premier League duties and a certain nervousness began to arise, especially since Pep’s team was already used to getting the results of almost 100% of the games they played.
Now, a new ghost haunts him and everything is about to go from science fiction to reality. According to various information sources, it has already been confirmed that the Premier League had begun a series of investigations involving Manchester City. The investigations for alleged infringements by City did not begin today, but rather since March 2019, they already took place on the table of the leaders of the highest English competition. Almost everything is due to the fact that Manchester City did not deliver the information with complete truthfulness to the Premier League.
The Premier League claims Manchester City breached financial rules during the 2009-2010 season. They allege that the club did not inform accurately benefits, player and coach remuneration, cooperation with Premier League investigations and UEFA regulations. Kieran Maguireresponsible for the economic portal “The Price of Football” mentioned that “the accusations are, in general terms, that City overestimated revenue and underestimated costs, which allowed the club to comply with the Financial Fair Play.”
The Premier League revealed a supposed date and it is impressive due to the number of years and it is that according to what was said by the most authoritative body of this competition, these irregularities would have been happening from 2009 to 2018.
Everything is being evaluated right now. First, a commission has to be held, sort of like a hearing to go over the facts and listen to all the parties involved with the case and anything can happen. The scenarios vary from a points deductiona league demotion or in the best of cases, for the City, a urgent request to keep all your records in order.
