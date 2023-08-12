The new Premier looks a lot like the old one: Erling Haaland scores at will, Manchester City wins. Immediately, 3-0 at Burnley’s home debut coached by former captain Vincent Kompany, one who even has a street named after him in the immense training center of the champions of all in front of the Etihad Stadium. But the victory for Guardiola’s team was only apparently easy and brings with it some consequences, such as the new muscle injury that stopped Kevin De Bruyne after just 23′ (“He’ll be out for a while”, said Guardiola at the end match) and the certainty that City still need some tweaking on the transfer market to settle the midfield.

the keys

—

Haaland’s two goals in the first 36′ didn’t avoid Guardiola’s blatant reproaches at the interval, immortalized by the television cameras, but covered up City’s flaws. The champions are still lagging behind in terms of condition, as they had already demonstrated against Arsenal in last Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley, and De Bruyne’s injury (the conditions of Kyle Walker also need to be assessed, as he came out badly in the final, a consequence of the foul cost in the 94th minute the red light aimed at Zaroury) could increase Pep’s problems. Also because on Wednesday there is another final to be played, that of the European Super Cup against Sevilla. To replace the Belgian, Guardiola sent Mateo Kovacic onto the field, but changed the starting 3-2-4-1 to a 4-3-3 because he knows well that the Croatian does not have the same offensive skills as Ilkay Gundogan, from from which he inherited the number 8. It is no coincidence that City are active on the market for an attacking midfielder, or for a winger who can allow Pep to permanently move Phil Foden into a central position. Like last year, however, Haaland’s goals were enough to solve the problems, to give City their 10th victory on the first day of the championship in the last 11 seasons. To win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive year, however, more will be needed. And more than the zero points collected in this match at Burnley will be needed to save themselves, as well as a more respectful crowd, given that at Turf Moor first an object hit Rico Lewis on the head, then an invader tried to enter the pitch. Among the good news for Kompany’s team is instead Luca Koleosho, the 18-year-old Azzurrino who shined at the Under 19 European Championship who stood out on his offensive right-footed out. The Premier League was his dream, he conquered it as a starter with a good game against the champions.