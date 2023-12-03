When it seemed that a serious mistake Yves Bissouma, imprecise and surpassed by the magnitude of the duel throughout the match, would leave the player without a deserved award. Tottenham in it Etihad Stadiuma header in added time Dejan Kulusevski, confirmed the moment of irregularity of the Manchester City in their third consecutive draw in the Premier League: it was 3-3.

The praise of Pep Guardiola to Angelos Postecoglou They were justified in the Etihad duel. Tottenham overcame everything to end their bad streak of three consecutive defeats with a very worthwhile point. Fighting and deserved until the last play. Rising up when others already give up everything for lost against a team of City’s power. Without accusing the eight casualties with which he faced the match.

But City is not doing well. So powerful as to overcome the match with his electric rhythm and the doses of quality in the final meters that he prints in his actions Doku, Foden and Julián Álvarez. On a night of frustration for Erling Haaland who failed the unforgivable and ended up disguising himself as an assistant in the goal that tasted like a victory nine minutes from the end.

That’s what the latest matches for Guardiola’s team have become, as they have lost defensive solidity to become vulnerable. Suffering in basic actions due to their separation of lines, but capable of turning everything around at a pace that few teams can match. He did it again before the early goal on the counterattack by Son Heung-min.

He came Manchester City to lift 0-2 against Lepizig in the Champions League and in six minutes he repeated the same excesses of confidence. Poorly positioned in offensive set-piece action, Doku did not close the speed of Son, who did not tremble against Ederson. The South Korean went from joy to disbelief in three minutes, when he sent an attempted clearance into his goal after a lateral foul by Julian Alvarez.

The goal served to boost City. In his best moments of the match he locked up his rival, but forgave him. With less incidence than usual for Doku on the left and with Haaland unknown. He had forgiven Bernard Silva the first when the Norwegian giant missed an inappropriate opportunity at his level. Waiting well positioned at the far post for the cross that came to him to score at will. At first, he didn’t find a goal.

A war against itself began that increased anxiety when City had already come back, after half an hour, when Doku put on the brakes, paused to watch the pass between the lines and Julián invented a goal gift for Foden. In Haaland’s boots was what could well have been the sentence. The cross had denied Doku a goal and Davies, between the sticks, prevented Erling’s goal.

Coach Pep Guardiola.

But even in the moments of greatest suffering, Tottenham showed fang when they had the ball. Direct and lethal. With the leadership of Brennan Johnson that drove the local defense crazy. Ruben Dias had avoided the goal and Bryan Gil He hesitated after finding an inappropriate start error for City. Bissouma repeated them on more than one occasion, saved at the start by Haaland’s shot into the stands, confirming that he has bad days.

City lacked fuel in the second half, when the physical demands of the duel were not reduced. With Doku out touched and Foden changed without bellows. He had already warned Tottenham in an action canceled for offside before poor positioning after a long ball lost looking for Haalandallowed Lo Celso to advance lines comfortably and unleash an unstoppable left foot shot that restored the tie after touching the wood.

The London team’s comeback was closer, with Lo Celso reaching for the double with a shot that Grealish deflected and poisoned towards the top corner, when Bissouma threw everything to the ground in his umpteenth mistake. The loss of him under pressure allowed Haaland to retaliate with an assist to Grealish that seemed definitive.

With nine minutes left, Tottenham could regret the outcome or their casualties, but they went for a fairer result. He found it in added time with Johnson’s cross from the left and the courage of Kulusevsky to expose Ruben Dias. He waited for the ball and was hit by a train.

When he reacted, his rival was already celebrating the header that increased the moment of irregularity of a City that ended up mad with the referee for cutting the law of the advantage with a foul in an action in which Grealish was alone and asking for a maximum penalty not indicated, which did not prevent him from staying three points behind the leader Arsenal.

