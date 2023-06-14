Within Napoli, the relationship with Hirving Lozano is not the best right now, this in regards to management and player. Both parties wanted to continue together for at least one more year after winning the Serie A title, but it seems to have overtones of the impossible, since they do not reach an economic agreement that is a golden mean for both parties, for which, It is very possible that a sale will take place in this summer market.
That being the case, one of the most viable destinations for ‘Chucky’ is the Premier League, where he has been in the sights of several English soccer teams for a long time and now, one of them has been uncovered, perhaps the best option in this moment for the formed within the Tuzos de Pachuca. This is Aston Villa, who is looking for a revolution within their squad and they will put the cards on the table for the Mexican winger.
With the presence of Emery in the coaching staff and the arrival of Monchi on the board, the villains saw it as feasible to close the signing of Marco Asensio this summer, but the Spaniard has opted for PSG, for which, now they would activate the option of Lozano, who is to the taste of the coach and the club’s board of directors from many years ago. And to get hold of his services, the club is preparing a formal offer for both the footballer and the Serie A champion team, which would be around 30 million euros.
