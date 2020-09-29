Before a economic wall the sale claims of Espanyol, and of many other Spanish teams, during the month and a half long of an unusual summer market that, now, begins its most decisive hours. With October 5 as the deadline, a parakeet must be formalized, which right now suffers from structural problems. And what has the Premier League as an escape route.

The paralysis suffered by Spanish LaLiga, as a result of COVID-19 and a change of rules that does not allow to compute sales of the last three years to raise the salary cap, has so far prevented clubs interested in Marc Roca and Raúl de Tomás, the main protagonists of the showcase parakeet, have decided to take the plunge. That is why at the RCDE Stadium, and given that for the midfielder they ask for around 15 million euros and what the forward will want at least to keep his record of six million gross (reduced by contract by 40 percent in Segunda), they believe that Only in the English market, which maintains itself as the financially most powerful of the great championships, will they be able to face such high amounts.

Another option is that the mPremier League developments with other LaLiga clubs Spanish – such as, for example, the transfer of Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad to Leeds – cause an injection of liquidity that it does finally allow an offer either by Roca or by RdT, although due to their circumstances there cannot be many candidates. And there are fewer and fewer days to resolve the mess, which in the case of the ram would also involve having to close a substitute, a scorer, of guarantees.

In the case of Espanyol, unlike other sports entities, sales are not only convenient but become a necessity so that the salary cap definitely fits. To this day, without going any further, Of the four signings in this market, only two have been able to be registered normally: ‘Miguelón’ Llambrich and Fran Mérida. Óscar Gil has the subsidiary’s number, while Keidi Bare does not even have a record, waiting precisely to reduce that mass with outings like those of Roca or De Tomás.