33 years later, Napoli have ended a Serie A title drought when back then the big hero was the club’s great legend, Diego Armando Maradona. Now, although the title is due to an excellent collective effort, the great reference of the club has been the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who has been in charge of scoring key goals, at the right moments for the sky-blue team.
Everything indicates that the Italian club could suffer a significant disarmament of its squad since several of its stars are in the crosshairs of the clubs with the most powerful wallet on the planet. That is why Aurelio de Laurentiis, owner of Napoli, made it clear that the main idea is to retain everyone as much as possible. However, there are casualties that will be impossible to avoid unless the players reject offers such as that of Kim Mik-jae, one of the great revelations in the central defender position and who was key in obtaining the title. The South Korean seems to have a clear destination within the Premier League.
Ekrem Konut informs that Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City are the teams that will try to sign the South Korean and that unless the player refuses, his departure is inevitable. The footballer has an exit clause of only 50 million euros, a low price for a type of his conditions. As if that were not enough, all the clubs could skip the clause and fully negotiate with Napoli to achieve it for figures that would be around between 60 and 70 million euros. The decision will be in the hands of the defender who arrived from Fenerbahçe at the beginning of the season for 18 million euros.
