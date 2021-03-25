The preliminary cause of the incident with the Tu-22M3 long-range bomber at the Shaikovka airfield near Kaluga, which resulted in the deaths of three servicemen, is a technical malfunction in the control system. It is reported by Telegram-channel Baza.

It is specified that in the aforementioned aircraft, the lever of the packet system switch is used – that is, the pilot has the opportunity to turn on all the systems separately or all together by activating this lever. According to the preliminary data of the investigation, the incident is connected with this mechanism. It is assumed that he was connected to the ejection system, since the process started just after switching the lever. It is noted that the seats of the servicemen flew up very quickly, and it was not possible to cancel the bailout.

Experts believe that the commander survived only due to the fact that his emergency evacuation system is launched separately. During the ejection of his colleagues, he was burned by gas from the engines of their seats. At the moment, experts are establishing the reason for the malfunctioning of the mechanism. It is known that before the accident, experts examined the aircraft and carried out a number of repairs.

The incident with the Tu-22M3 at the Shaikovka airfield became known on Tuesday, March 23rd. Initially, it was reported that the plane crashed or made an emergency landing. Later, there was evidence that an emergency occurred on the ground – the bomber’s catapults worked abnormally. Three servicemen were killed. One pilot survived: he managed to buckle up, while the rest were still fastened in the cockpit. There are no casualties or injuries among the local residents.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who oversees the military-industrial complex, promised that the Russian authorities would conduct an investigation in connection with the incident with a long-range bomber.

Tu-22M3 is a modification of the Soviet supersonic missile carrier-bomber Tu-22M. The aircraft is designed to engage ground and sea targets from high, medium and low altitudes. It entered service in 1989 and became the most massive long-range bomber. Tu-22M3 bombers took part in operations in Syria.