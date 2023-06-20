The State Expertise refused a positive conclusion on the preliminary project for the reconstruction of the Stepanovsky railway crossing in Tomsk. Deputy mayor for construction Alexei Makarov announced this at a meeting of the profile committee of the City Duma on June 20.

“Gosexpertiza refused a positive conclusion. The contractor came to a commercial organization with an examination of pre-project documentation, a positive conclusion was received there, but we could not pay for these types of work. Currently, the contractor has filed a lawsuit,” Makarov said.

The first hearing has already taken place. The deputy mayor explained that the contract with the company stipulates a requirement to obtain a positive conclusion from the State Expertise. That is why the city authorities did not pay for the work.

The development of pre-project documentation in 2022 was carried out by the Krasnoyarsk company Avtodorproekt, RIA specifies “Tomsk”. Three reconstruction options were presented – an elevated overpass, a tunnel or widening the road to four lanes. The designer considered the overpass to be the optimal solution. The cost of its construction, according to preliminary calculations, was to exceed 10 billion rubles.

Alexey Makarova told the news agency that the further implementation of the project was put on hold until the court decision. Avtodorproject is demanding more than 7 million rubles from the authorities of Tomsk, including a penalty.