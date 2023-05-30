The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco), through the General Directorate of Water, awarded the drafting of the preliminary projects for flood protection actions in the surroundings of Los Alcázares, Torre Pacheco and the mouth of the Rambla de El Albujón in the municipalities of Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and Los Alcázares.

This preliminary project will contemplate the measures to be carried out to solve the problem of flooding in the surroundings of the aforementioned channel and in the vicinity of the town of Los Alcázares. For this purpose, the successful bidder must propose various alternatives that enable an orderly distribution and lamination of flows towards the identified exit points to the Mar Menor and the expansion of the capacity of these exit channels.

Among other issues, the work will contemplate actions such as the compilation of available information; a surveying and mapping campaign; the necessary hydrological studies; hydraulic calculations; the study of alternatives and justification of the proposed solution; the environmental impact study and its processing; study of expropriations and affected services; territorial and landscape integration; the processing of actions; drawing up plans; the economic valuation of the actions and the specification of deadlines and schedules.

In this way, the awarded preliminary project will contain the study on an adequate scale that allows defining or comparing the best solution(s) to satisfy the defined objectives, contemplating the proposed measures to develop the optimal solution compatible with the Miteco strategies for the Mar basin. Minor.

These actions, which will be based on the analysis carried out at the time by the UPCT after the 2019 DANA, contribute to meeting the objectives set out in the Flood Risk Management Plan (PGRI) for risk reduction, through the reduction of the danger for the population, economic activities, cultural heritage and the environment in flood-prone areas. Finally indicate that the contract has been awarded for 869,525.84 euros VAT included.