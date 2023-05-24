The preliminary investigation was completed The woman is suspected of trying to murder her three children, started a fire in the bedroom

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Homeland|The preliminary investigation was completed

According to the police, the woman started the fire in the bedroom.

Police has completed the preliminary investigation of the case in which a woman in her 30s is suspected of having tried to murder her three minor children in Kuopio Petose at the beginning of April this year.

According to the preliminary investigation, the children were sleeping in the bedroom when the woman intentionally started the fire there. Both the woman and the children slept in the same room.

The apartment suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were caused. The other apartments in the small apartment building were also not damaged.

Case has moved on to prosecution last week under the criminal titles of three attempted murders and vandalism.

“The suspect has told about the events himself. The things he told correspond to the police’s understanding of the course of events,” says the crime commissioner Mikko Hakkarainen.

Do the police have an idea of ​​a possible motive for the act?

“There has been some kind of motive here, but not really. It involves sensitive information,” says Hakkarainen.

The woman was ordered to undergo a mental state examination during the preliminary investigation. It’s still a work in progress.

