The cause of the fire in the cardiac surgery center on Gorky Street in Blagoveshchensk could have been a violation of the electrical wiring. This was announced on Friday, April 2 press service Prosecutor’s Office of the Amur Region.

“The Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Blagoveshchensk is checking the fact of a fire in the attic of the cardiac surgery clinic of the Amur State Medical Academy. Acting went to the scene. Prosecutor of Blagoveshchensk Dmitry Khanyukov. The preliminary cause of the fire is a malfunction in the electrical wiring, ”the statement said.

In the course of further verification, the circumstances and causes of the incident will be established, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The fire became known earlier in the day. The firefighters who arrived at the scene found that the roof of the building was on fire. It was reported that the area of ​​the fire in the cardiac surgery is 1.6 thousand square meters. meters.

According to operational information, 120 people were evacuated from the building. Eight more medical personnel and one patient who underwent surgery remained at the scene. 59 personnel and 28 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.