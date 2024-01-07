“Izvestia”: the cause of death of Khrushchev’s grandson Adzhubey could have been heart problems

The grandson of the first secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev, Alexei Adzhubey, whose body was found in an apartment on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, could have died due to heart problems. They write about this with reference to a source close to the situation. “News”.

“Acute cardiovascular failure has been recorded,” the source named the preliminary cause of death. The publication's interlocutor also clarified that Adzhubey probably fell in his own apartment – a hematoma was found on the head of Khrushchev's grandson. However, no traces of violence were found.

It was previously reported that 69-year-old Adzhubey suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus. This is an incurable chronic autoimmune disease of connective tissue and blood vessels.

The body of Khrushchev’s grandson was found in an apartment on Tverskaya Street on January 6. Shortly before his death, he called his friend and talked about feeling unwell. The doctors who arrived at the scene were unable to immediately enter the room, and when the door was opened, they pronounced Adzhubey dead. The cause of death has not yet been officially announced.