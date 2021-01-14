Russian actor Dmitry Gusev allegedly died of cardiac arrest, reports RIA News…

This was announced during a conversation with reporters by the actor’s agent Maria.

As previously reported, on Wednesday Gusev was found dead at the wheel of a car on Kuryanovskaya Street in Moscow.

According to her, the actor took part in the filming of the Ambulance project. On the day of his death, he left the set. On the way, he became ill and had an accident.

“There is an assumption that the heart stopped,” – said the representative of the actor, adding that he had no previous heart problems.

Gusev was 44 years old. During his career, he starred in 140 films and TV series, including “Method”, “Capercaillie”, “Voronins”, “Sklifosovsky” and others.

Recall that earlier, People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Korenev, who played the main role in the film “Amphibian Man”, died from the consequences of coronavirus infection.