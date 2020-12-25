The preliminary cause of an accident with a bus in the Ryazan region was that the driver fell asleep while driving. This was reported on Friday, December 25, “RIA News” with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Originally law enforcement believedthat the driver lost control. It is noted that all residents of the Volgograd region affected by the accident.

At the same time, the vice-governor of the region, Igor Grekov, noted that the road at the accident site was processed, but due to the strong wind there were snow streaks on the highway, which could also contribute to the accident.

Earlier on the same day in the Ryazan region, a regular bus from Moscow to Volgograd overturned. The incident took place on the 247th km of the P-22 highway near the village of Vysokoe.

According to the latest data, four people died, 12 were injured, five of them children. According to doctors, 11 people were taken to hospitals, three are in intensive care, including two minors.