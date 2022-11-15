Ángel Bejarano will have to continue waiting to find out what caused the death of his son Carlos, 37, who died on September 19 in Seville, seven days after he was arrested by two Civil Guard agents who, seeing that he left breathing after immobilizing him on the ground to put handcuffs on him, they spent 10 minutes performing resuscitation maneuvers on him until the ambulance arrived. Bejarano believes that the uniformed men whom he himself called for the aggressive attitude of his son exceeded the force they exerted on Carlos, after having “punched him with metal batons to reduce him.” But the preliminary autopsy report only certifies that his death was caused by hypoxic encephalopathy, that is, due to lack of oxygen and blood in the brain.

“We only have a preliminary report and we have to wait for the toxicological analysis of the organs that have been taken to the National Institute of Toxicology,” Luis Rosales, the Bejarano family’s lawyer, explained at a press conference, who wanted to step out of some information that alluded to the autopsy confirming that Carlos’s death had been caused by having taken cocaine and by the agitated situation in which he was when he was arrested by the civil guards. The lawyer has also indicated that last Friday they received a letter from the court in which they are asked to make available to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville the videos that Bejarano took of the arrest of his son.

On September 12, Bejarano and his wife requested the presence of the Civil Guard at their home in Mairena del Aljarafe due to the aggressive behavior of their son, caused by drug use. When the agents arrived, the young man had left the house, but the parents asked them to stay with them because they feared that he would return, as he did, in an aggressive and excited state. According to the internal part written by the uniformed men, to which this newspaper has had access, Carlos began to threaten the civil guards and threw hammers at them when they went out to reduce him, which they managed to avoid. The father’s version differs and assures that he threw the hammers against the gate and that when they left the house to stop him he was no longer carrying anything.

The agents acknowledge that “using the minimum proportional force to reduce him, both civil guards make use of the statutory extensible defense having to handcuff him, due to the great resistance and violence he opposed.” Bejarano, impressed by “the brutality with which they were beating” his son, began recording with his mobile just at the moment when the uniformed men were already on Carlos, one holding him by the legs, trying to grab his arm to handcuff him. , and the other with his arm around his neck practicing the technique of the staghorn. “I regret having called the Civil Guard. If I find out, I don’t call them, because they killed him,” Bejarano lamented at the press conference.

“We want the facts to be investigated and responsibilities to be determined, if there has been criminal, civil or administrative responsibility on the part of the agents. Regardless of whether he had consumed or not, the Civil Guard should have been more careful, “said the lawyer, for whom the uniformed men “did not act with due proportionality and used unnecessary force on the neck and chest, when Carlos already I was immobilized.” “The risk was increased instead of avoiding it”, the lawyer has influenced to wonder why instead of metal batons they did not use taser guns.

“Without the videos, there would be no case here”

This morning, Rosales presented a brief to the court requesting that the two agents who were involved in Carlos’s arrest declare that they were being investigated, that the other civil guards who were also involved in the resuscitation tasks and who called the ambulance, as well as the health workers who came to assist the young man and the doctors who attended the man during the seven days he remained in the hospital with assisted breathing, do so as witnesses. They have also requested a reconstruction of the events and do not rule out, in the event that the final autopsy report does not establish the cause-effect between the arrest and the death of the young man, requesting a new forensic report.

Rosales has also questioned “the judicial laziness” in this case and has recognized that if Bejarano had not posted the videos on Twitter last Tuesday, October 8, almost a month and a half after the events occurred, the Investigating Court Number 2 that investigates what happened, would not have transferred the file to him nor would he have had them appear in the case. “We were notified of everything on November 10 and on the 11th we were informed that the preliminary autopsy report was ready” —which is dated October 24—, he indicated, after recalling that on September 19, the same day that his son died, the Bejaranos filed a complaint with the guard court and that he appeared as a private prosecution for the crime of reckless homicide on the 28th of that same month.

“If the videos had not been recorded, there would be no case here,” reiterated Bejarano, who has been clear about what he expects from this process: “I already knew that my son had died from the beginning, when they took him away in the stretcher. They should pay for what they did.”