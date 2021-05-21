In recent years, messages have been imposed over phone calls, however, many people continue to use them continuously more as an option to carry out arrangements that as a form of communication.

When you make a phone call, do you look at the number you are dialing? I mean, do you take into account the prefix who are you going to call?

The first three digits of the numbers usually indicate the geographical location of these in the case of landlines. However, there are some prefixes that have a special pricing and with which you can get a scare when you see the bill at the end of the month.

This is the case for those who start 901 or 902. Sure they sound familiar, but you should know that they exist other numbers, more unknown, that also have a special rate.

901



Numbers beginning with 901 are often used for information services of the Public administration as, for example, when you need to make a query to the Tax Agency or Social Security.

In this case, when you make a call to a number that contains this prefix, you will pay a part of it while the owner of this number will pay the rest. In other words, the call price is shared with 901 numbers.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users a call to a 901 of about five minutes can cost from € 0.22 to € 2.11 depending on the operator.

902



This prefix was used in services of Customer Support of gas, electricity, transport companies, health numbers … and the user who made the call had to pay the amount in full.

However, since 2020 it is prohibited These numbers are used for customer service calls. For example, all those companies that offer basic services to the consumer, such as those described above, must provide a toll free number starting with 800 or 900.

This rule was established due to its abusive price. According to the OCU, a five-minute call ranges from 1.33 euros to 3.71 euros depending on the operator.

905



This prefix is ​​used for the numbers of television contests where you call to get a prize or save and expel a contestant. In these cases, a fixed amount is paid for the call, which is usually indicated in small print when the signs appear on television indicating the number to be dialed. On occasion, presenters also warn viewers how much the minute can cost.

803, 806 and 807



These numbers usually provide a service during the call. In the case of 803 it is «adult services », the 806 in entertainment such as tarot, and the 807 in professional services such as medical advice or services.

According to the OCU, the trick in this type of numbering is to observe the fourth figure: “the higher it is, the more you will pay. If the fourth digit is a 0 or a 1, calls from the mobile may not have a price higher than 0.65 euros per minute… That’s fine now! If the fourth figure is higher than 6, you must have expressly authorized your telephone company to allow you to access this type of ultra-expensive services: cEach minute will cost you from 1.3 euros onwards. What is the maximum price? The one that decides the company that offers you the service, so be very careful! because they can turn out to be ruinous ».